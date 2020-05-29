Fox Sun & Surf Cinema May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 14301 Coastal HighwayOcean City, MD 21842 http://www.foxshowtimes.com/location/6528/SUN-and-SURF-CINEMA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Concealed deadly weapon charge lands Millsboro man in jail; State Police discover cocaine in suspect's car By… Read More >> Police confiscate 1,375 bags of heroin in May 29 arrest A … Read More >> Delaware to begin Phase I of rolling reopening of state economy on Monday as 'new normal' begins By… Read More >> Chamber cancels fireworks in Millsboro By… Read More >> View More Recent News