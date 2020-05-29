20 Baltimore Ave. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
(302) 227-2270
The term “clear space” refers to a focus on the process, knowledge, and humanity of arts performance: the idea that we find ourselves in what appears on the stage.
Our Mission: To inspire audiences, artists, and students by providing high-quality performances and educational experiences.
Our Vision: To be a leader in the vibrant performing arts community of Southern Delaware.
The Clear Space Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 cultural organization, founded in 2004, is located at 20 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. The Clear Space Theatre Company is comprised of a remarkable team of full-time, part-time, and volunteer administrators, artists, and educators.
The Three Facets of Clear Space are: The Acting Company (a professional acting company producing dozens of performances each season); The Arts Institute (an educational program offering classes to more than 500 students of all ages); On Tour (community presentations in southern Delaware using professional actors and outstanding students, offered in cooperation with local civic groups).
Clear Space’s Current Operating Budget is supported 70% by earned income (ticket sales, tuition, and performance contracts) and 30% by contributed income (including individual donors, local businesses, and grants).
Governance and Management of Clear Space Theatre Company is conducted within the guidelines of a regularly updated Strategic Plan implemented by professional staff, a volunteer board of directors, several independent contractors and a devoted and growing volunteer corps.
Organizational Goals
Offer performing arts classes at all age and experience levels.
Offer public performances of established and new works throughout southern Delaware using area artists supplemented with professional guest artists.
Make classes and performances accessible to under-served audiences.
Build upon current partnerships with educational and community organizations.
Expand a full-time administrative structure to support artistic products of the highest quality.
Sustain and expand a governing body that provides oversight for artistic growth and fiscal stability.