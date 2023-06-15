Dickens Parlour Theatre

A performance at the Dickens Parlour Theatre in Clarksville.

 Explore Coastal Delaware photo | Butch Comegys

Mix things up and skip the usual bar-hopping to catch a local, live performance of magic, music, comedy or drama at one of several entertainment venues!

Movie Theaters:

  • Rainy days call for rest and relaxation, so why not catch a movie?
  • Clayton Theatre: Delaware’s only single-screen theater still in operation! theclaytontheatre.com
  • Cinema Art Theater: Featuring a roster of first-run indies, documentaries, features and international films. rehobothfilm.com
  • Movies at Midway: Watch the latest and greatest in Rehoboth Beach. moviesatmidway.com
  • Milford Movies 9: A state-of-the-art movie theater with heated/reclining seats. milfordmovies9.com