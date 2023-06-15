Mix things up and skip the usual bar-hopping to catch a local, live performance of magic, music, comedy or drama at one of several entertainment venues!
- Milton Theatre: Located in historic Downtown Milton. miltontheatre.com
- Dickens Parlor Theatre: Housed on the Good Earth Market campus in Ocean View. dickensparlourtheatre.com
- Clear Space Theatre Co.: Live Theatre just steps away from the ocean in Rehoboth Beach. clearspacetheatre.org
- Riverfront Theater: Watch the Second Street Players on the south bank of the Mispillion River in downtown Milford. secondstreetplayers.com
- Possum Point Players: Visit this community theatre at Possum Hall in Georgetown. possumpointplayers.org
Movie Theaters:
- Rainy days call for rest and relaxation, so why not catch a movie?
- Clayton Theatre: Delaware’s only single-screen theater still in operation! theclaytontheatre.com
- Cinema Art Theater: Featuring a roster of first-run indies, documentaries, features and international films. rehobothfilm.com
- Movies at Midway: Watch the latest and greatest in Rehoboth Beach. moviesatmidway.com
- Milford Movies 9: A state-of-the-art movie theater with heated/reclining seats. milfordmovies9.com