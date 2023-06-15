Trap Pond State Park is a jewel among Delaware State Parks
Paddling a kayak through 100-year-old bald cypress trees in the swamp on Trap Pond is a journey back in time that is truly surreal. Delaware State Parks recently cleared the cypress swamp of obstructions down to Records Pond, providing an even greater sensory-quieting kayak tour. Visitors will be transported back in time as they navigate through this underground forest of cypress trees.
Bald cypress sprouted in the swamp after a dam break at Trap Pond in 1931 created muddy flats for the native trees to take root. They are all at least 90 to 100 years old.
The bald cypress is a long-lived, pyramidal, deciduous conifer — meaning they have needles and cones, much like a pine tree, but shed their needles like leaves each fall. They grow 50 to 70 feet tall and 20 to 30 feet wide, according to N.C. State University arborists.
In its native habitat, it displays a peculiar habit of raising conical “knees.” In layman’s terms, the tree may appear in the form of a person seated with knees akimbo.
“The cypress trees grow in seasonally inundated waters, and you can weave your kayak or canoe right through them,” said William Koth of Delaware State Parks. “It’s tight, but you can navigate and make it through. And the swamp is now even more accessible.”
Boat rentals at Trap Pond open the first week of May, from the boat launch. The prices are $9 per hour for canoe rental or $45 for a day; or $10 for kayak rental ($12 for tandem kayaks) or $50 for a day. Kayakers and canoeists can also bring their own watercraft and just pay the $4 state park entrance fee at the Trap Pond main gate.
“The Trap Pond 9-mile waterway and 2.8-mile kayak trail is now easier for everyone,” said Will Koth, the interpretive program manager at Trap Pond. “We can make it farther back into the channel with the clearing of the waterway. We need to continue our stewardship of these waterways. These are long flats of cypress swamp and experienced paddlers may want to start at Records Pond — the current is swift, and you can feel the water flow and the stream channels change,” depending on where one embarks.
Shauna McVey, community relations coordinator for Delaware State Parks, added, “It’s a nice float back, and anyone can try their hand at it. We want our visitors to experience nature in this way.”
“It’s a sheltered waterway and there is not too much wind, so you can paddle from any direction,” said Koth.
Points of interest include Jason Beach, which pays tribute to Black cultural heritage and recognizes that, when Trap Pond state park system was built, the park’s beaches were functionally segregated, if not legally so. It is named for Dr. William C. Jason, the second longest-serving president of Delaware State University, a historically black college or university (HBCU).
Cypress Point is the main attraction, with James Branch Pond and nature preserve farther down the trail, and Trussum Pond, where boaters are immersed in the cypress trees. The dam at Trap Pond was rebuilt between 1936 and 1937 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and creates the pond. In the spring, the water is between 55 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, so dumping a kayak or canoe means a chilly return to shore.
Park officials emphasized safety on the waters above all else, including using life preservers and a buddy system for kayak and canoe trips. Delaware State Parks has just issued a summer guide schedule for camp experiences and canoe or kayak trips. The park and water trail are open from May to October, and experienced kayakers are able to make trip arrangements in the winter as well.
Pontoon boat tours start at $8 per adult or $4 per child. A pontoon with occupancy for 16 people can be rented for $75, and Trap Pond just received a new pontoon boat.
“We can make it pretty far back into the channel even on a pontoon,” said Koth.
There are numerous weekend tours available for visitors, and reservations are encouraged and can be made online.
“We want Trap Pond to grow and become the largest park with amenities in our system,” said Ray Bivens, state parks and recreation director, in a sneak preview of what is yet to come from the division. Bivens predicted the new installation of a splash pad and the upgrade of five existing primitive mini-cabins with no bathrooms, improving them to offer 10 enhanced cabins with toilets and plumbing.
“Camping nights increasing from 67,000 overnight stays to 150,000 — so we have grown by 120 percent,” during the last decade, said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Most of our campers are from Delaware, Maryland,
New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and we have guests staying in Delaware from every state in the union,” he said (except, curiously, no resident of North Dakota is recorded as having camped there).
The Baldycypress Nature Center is a local favorite and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday. It has a 500-gallon aquarium. It’s also a highly sought-after site for weddings.
For more information on the nature center, visit https://destateparks.com/Centers/BaldcypressNatureCenter.
“Home to the northernmost naturally-occurring stand of baldcypress trees in the United States, Trap Pond offers an ethereal swamp experience right here in Sussex County, Del.,” said Koth on his Delaware State Parks adventure blog — a great blog post for information on things to do in the parks. “These cypress trees are one of the only stands in the country where people can boat freely through the forest.”
Trap Pond State Park is located at 33587 Bald Cypress Drive, Laurel, Del.