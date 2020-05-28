John West Park May 28, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West and Oakwood Avenues, Ocean View Features picnic tables, grills, a picnic pavilion, volleyball pit and various playground equipment. Restroom facilities are located nearby. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Fenwick Island Fenwick Island officials discuss summer season As… Read More >> Health Energy Gym adapts, puts in the work for customers Wh… Read More >> Communities American Legion 28 schedules June 1 Memorial event Fo… Read More >> Health 'Battle Fatigue': Counselor offers advice on dealing with virus-related stress It… Read More >> View More Recent News