The James Farm Ecological Preserve, Ocean View, DE

http://www.ecobaykayak.com/

Life is more fun on the water!

We have completed our 15th year paddling here on the inland bays and ocean. Our guides have grown up here and have a deep respect for the area and our waters. We enjoy showing visitors a glimpse of why we love living here; we want to show them the environment that they might not have seen otherwise. We are fully insured and operate a safe and fun business. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to call.

We have Rentals~ Kayaks & Stand Up Paddle boards

Rentals Include: Complimentary pick-up and delivery.

All rentals include seat backs, life jackets, paddles, waterway chart, and instruction.

Want to Have Fun on the Water? We offer:

Eco Tours

Full Moon Paddles

Kids Kayak Camps

Sunset Paddles

Stand Up Paddle Boards

Eco Tours, Rentals, Kayaks, Stand Up Paddle Boards

 