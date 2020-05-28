Downtown Lewes Historic Trail
1812 Park, Lewes, DE
This mile-long trail starts at the 1812 Park parking lot between the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and the Lewes post office, passing through the heart of the historical district of the First Town in the First State, including the Lewes Historical Society’s historical complex and a number of architecturally interesting structures, the Zwaanendael Museum, restaurants and shops.
The loop runs along Front Street to Shipcarpenter Street, around Shipcarpenter Square, then down 2nd Street for a brief jaunt down Savannah Road before returning you to the parking area.