30220 Piney Neck Road Dagsboro, DE 19939
http://www.delawaregardens.org/
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware, created for the benefit and enjoyment of all.
Featuring multiple gardens that showcase the varying horticulture and ecosystems of Delaware's coastal plains. Activities include many interactive programs for all, on land and around the water: walking tours, educational classes, art in the landscape, and special events.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is open from 9:00 am until Noon Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the season. (Closed until spring starting Dec. 1st)
Daily tickets, including leaving and reentering the gardens, are available at the following prices:
DGB Members: Free
Adults: $15
Seniors (65+): $12
Children (6-17): $10
Children (under 6): Free