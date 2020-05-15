Cape Henlopen State Park

Lewes, Delaware
(302) 645-8983
N38° 46’ 0” W75° 5’ 43”
Cape Henlopen Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.
Normal park office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
From April through October, the park office is open seven days a week.
Beaches
Cape Henlopen’s beaches attract thousands of visitors who enjoy ocean swimming and sunbathing. A designated swimming beach, accessible from the Lewes entrance to the park, provides lifeguard patrols between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day (schedule may vary due to staff availability). Umbrellas are available to rent during the summer.
The swimming area also features a modern bath house with showers, changing rooms, and a food concession. Mobi-Mat equipment, consisting of three 30-foot mats, allow those in wheelchairs, power chairs and strollers to access the beach from the boardwalk.
Beach driving: Vehicles may be driven onto the beach for the sole purpose of actively engaging in fishing, in designated areas only. A surf fishing vehicle tag is required to access these areas.
Open Spaces
The park’s open spaces feature many other activities. A picnic pavilion and the “Officer’s Club” building can both be reserved for group events. An 18-hole disc golf course encourages friendly competition and basketball courts promote more active exercise.
Winter hunting is permitted in some areas of the park. A hunting permit is required, and information can be obtained from the Park Office.
Annual events, such as the Kite Festical and the Halloween Fantasy Trail, are family favorites. The park also conducts a variety of entertaining recreational programs, including (but not limited to) natural history lectures, seasoned seining, and birdwatching.
Cape Henlopen has many year-round hiking and biking opportunities. Experience the park’s scenic and ever-changing landscape and get a lesson in history along the three-mile-long paved trail that loops the parl. Take a trail break and climb to the top of the World War II Observation Tower, where the 360-degree views are spectacular. Take a short climb to the top of a former military bunker to view the dynamic action along the Atlantic coastline. Explore the coastal environment along the Seaside of the Pinelands Nature Trails, or hike the six miles of beach along the Atlantic Ocean.
Herring Point
Pinelands Trail: On this 2-mile easy hike, nature enthusiasts will discover many different species of pine, as well as see old artillery bunkers built during World War II.
Seaside Nature Trail: This flat, loose, sandy surface gives views of the Delaware Bay, inner breakwater, fishing pier and Henlopen Lighthouse. The easy 0.6-mile hike can be accessed through the seaside nature center.
Walking Dunes Trail: An easy 1.6-mile biking or hiking trail travels through wooded uplands, marshlands and ends at the Great Dune. Suitable for all levels of hiking fitness, everyone can enjoy the views of the tidal marsh and popular bird-watching opportunities.
Gordons Pond Trail: This easy 2.65-mile hiking and biking trail follows the edge of Gordon’s Pond. An overlook provides a scenic vista and is a popular bird-watching area. The trail then leads to an elevated boardwalk and ends at the Herring Point parking area.
Bike Loop Trail: An easy-to-moderate 3-mile trail is suitable for hikers, bikers and strollers. The bike loop trail links many of the locations in Cape Henlopen. After climbing a circular staircase, there is a view of the Cape region.