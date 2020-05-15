Cape Henlopen State Park Trails

Rehoboth Beach – Lewes
Cape Henlopen State Park offers several trails in its north-end area, plus another in the Gordons Pond section. (Park entrance fees are in effect in-season, starting at $5 per day per vehicle for residents or $10 for non-residents, or opt for an annual pass.) Detailed maps are available at the park office.
The Seaside Nature Trail has parking at the park’s nature center and allows visitors to walk to the Delaware Bay beach inside the point of Cape Henlopen itself along the Atlantic Ocean, making for as long of a walk as you desire. Beachcombers will find plenty to scavenge, as debris blown in off the bay washes ashore along the beach here.
The Pinelands Nature Trail runs 1.7 miles from the nature center, offering a trip through maritime forest with its pine barrens, bridges over boggy areas and a view of the park’s sand-camouflaged World War II encasements. Stop by the Fort Miles facility for some living history, as volunteers work to build the former World War II battery into a world-class artillery and history museum.
The Bicycle & Walking Trail offers a 3.5-mile paved loop with ocean overlooks and forest passages, with access to the park’s bathhouse and observation tower, as well as connections to trail extensions that include the Walking Dune Trail and Salt Marsh Spur. Park at the bathhouse, nature center, campground or Great Dune lots.