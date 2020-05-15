Beach Plum Island State Park

South end of South Bayshore Drive, Lewes, DE 19958
This two-mile barrier island is one of the last barrier islands in Delaware. Access to this undeveloped bayshore is restricted to marked hiking trails and State-designated fishing areas. Hunting is prohibited; however, fishing is permitted all year. A surf-fishing vehicle permit is required for beach vehicle access. There is a small air station in the parking lot for surf-fishing vehicles. Be sure to pay close attention to informational signs, as the beach is very narrow!