Assawoman Canal Trail

http://www.destateparks.com/activities/Trails/locations/holts-landing/index.asp
7 Town Rd, Ocean View, DE 19970 (in Holts Landing State Park)
The 3.9-mile-long canal Assawoman Canal links the Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay, and physically links three municipalities and six communities who all share a boundary with the canal lands.
In 2009, a working group was formed to explore recreational options for the State-owned property, including a pedestrian and bicycle trail and waterway access points for canoes and kayaks. Phase 1 of the project incorporates approximately 1.2 miles of pedestrian and bicycle trail, trailheads and other amenities along the west bank of the Assawoman Canal from Route 26 to the canal’s confluence with White Creek.