7206 National Seashore Lane Berlin, MD 21811
Assateague Island is a 37 mile long island along the coasts of Maryland and Virginia. Most of the Maryland district is managed by the National Park Service as Assateague Island National Seashore. The State of Maryland manages two miles of the Maryland district as Assateague State Park.
What's the difference between the National Seashore Park and State Park day-use areas?
The State Park day-use area offers a concession stand with restaurant and gift shop, bathhouse with warm showers and flush toilets, and life-guarded beaches (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day to Labor Day).
The State Park day-use service charge is also good for use of the marina for clamming, crabbing, and fishing.
(Use of the boat ramp is covered by a service charge of $10.00 for Maryland residents and $12.00 for out-of-state residents.)
State Park day-use charges are $4.00 per person for Maryland residents and $6.00 per person for out-of-state visitors.
During the off season, the charge is $3.00 per vehicle for Maryland residents and $5.00 for out-of-state residents (cash or check only accepted at entrance station).
Golden Age Passholders, children in car seats, Active Duty Military and Veterans enter free of charge at all times. Annual Passes may be purchased for $75 for Maryland residents and $100 for out-of-state residents. All passes must be clearly displayed within vehicles.
No pets allowed
National Seashore Park Day-use Areas
The National Seashore Park day-use areas include life-guarded beaches during the season at their “North Beach.” They also offer swimming at their “South Beach”, but there are no lifeguards there. Facilities include chemical toilets and cold showers. There are walking trails and sites for boat launch, clamming, crabbing, and fishing. National Park charges are $20.00 per carload per week. Pets are allowed and must be kept on a leash no longer than 6ft at all times.
Visitor Center - Assateague Island Visitor Center
March-December: Open 7 days/week, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. January-February: Open Thursday-Monday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.