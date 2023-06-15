Millville might not have a beach, but it certainly has a boardwalk, offering the lively, family-friendly vibe one expects from such an iconic coastal spot.
The Millville Boardwalk — located on Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), just a couple miles west of area beaches — began with an ice cream shop and miniature golf course, and has grown into a full-fledged entertainment complex with a beach theme.
With a lighthouse-type structure beckoning visitors, the Millville Boardwalk now also features an arcade, a space for concerts and special events, a snack bar, a newly re-imagined “cabana” space suitable for parties and, soon, a go-kart track.
Agape Creamery, at the front of the complex, offers an ever-changing menu of small-batch ice cream flavors. The Creamery’s offerings change according to the season and take full advantage of locally sourced ingredients, such as strawberries, blueberries and peaches from local farms including Parsons Farms Produce, Bennett Orchards and Magee Farms. Even the coffee in their java-flavored offerings comes from Roxana’s own aptly-named roastery, Local Coffee Roasting Co.
New this year, Agape Creamery will be offering online ordering and a separate pickup window, which spokesman Roger Marin said will be a boon for locals and visitors alike who are looking for more convenience and less waiting in lines. While the Creamery is known for its waffle cones, Marin said a pretzel cone will be added to the ice cream shop’s offerings for the new summer season. Ice cream floats in souvenir cups are also new on the menu for ice cream lovers.
Patrons will notice an increased presence of Agape Creamery yumminess this summer at Freeman Arts Pavilion shows, as the frozen confection purveyor will be on hand for all 92 shows this season.
The Lighthouse Beach Mini-Golf course, Marin said, offers “locally themed, well-manicured” fun for duffers of all ages. This year, golfers can take advantage of all-day passes for $14, or season passes for $199.
The outdoor, covered area to the east of the creamery continues to evolve, as Marin has been busy overseeing the transformation of the area to a “Cabana,” which he said will have a “Mad Men”-meets-“Miami Vice” feel, with mid-century décor and seating pieces. He is adding some creative, interactive aspects to the new look — including a working record-player, which he envisions being a fun addition for all ages.
Behind the Creamery, the Boardwalk’s easygoing, fun atmosphere continues with its festively lighted outdoor stage, where from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday night during the summer, a free karaoke party will bring out the inner crooners in everyone. Fridays feature live music or themed parties and, on Saturdays, it’s time for the kids to rock their sandals off with Ice Cream O’Clock. Billed as “Delmarva’s only family-friendly dance party,” the fun kicks off each Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The Boardwalk, Marin explained, is, as its name implies, “a destination with lots of businesses around it.” The newest of those is the go-kart track, which joins the line-up of attractions this year. The track, which is set to open in mid-July, will be located on the western side of the property. Although it is adjacent to the stage area, noise shouldn’t be an issue, since all of the go-karts are battery-powered.
Special events at the Millville Boardwalk during the summer season will include its Second Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, Marin said. Attracting about 1,000 people last year, the event promises to be just as memorable this year, he said. The competition between “gastronomical titans” begins at noon on July 4.
For more information on Millville Boardwalk, including event schedules and hours, check out to their website, at millvilleboardwalk.com. The Millville Boardwalk is located at 35287 Atlantic Avenue, Millville. The phone number is (302) 539-1548.