- Parking permits are required from May 15 through Sept. 15 where posted. Permits can be purchased in person at South Bethany Town Hall.
- Daily passes cost $20 each. Property owners can purchase up to four seasonal permits for $20 each, or $50 for a replacement.
- Permits are required from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and overnight.
- There is no additional parking permit fee for contractors.
(Disclaimer: This information was obtained from Town offices and websites, and is believed to have been accurate at the time this document was created. Neither the Coastal Point nor its employees are responsible for errors or changes to these policies. Motorists should verify parking rules before parking their vehicle.)