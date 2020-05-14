No launching/beaching/swimming to or from watercraft while lifeguards are on duty
No fires
No fireworks of any kind (prohibited by state law)
No inner tubes/plastic rings/ life jackets while lifeguards are on duty
No littering
No vehicles
No parties without a permit
Use only the walkways to get to the beach. Walkways are located at the ends of N. 6th, N. 4th, N. 2nd, Division, S. 1st, S. 2nd, S. 3rd, S. 4th, S. 5th, S. 6th, S. 9th, Indian, Jamaica, Kewanee and Logan. The handicapped-accessible walkway is located at S3rd.
Do not walk between houses to get to the beach and do not go under houses – this is trespassing.
Please pick up your cigarette and cigar butts – they are not biodegradable and account for the largest trash item on the Delaware beaches.
Digging in the sand is fun but please fill in your holes when you leave so people won’t trip and fall.
Please place your umbrellas back far enough so lifeguards have an unobstructed view of the ocean in both directions.