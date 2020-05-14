Bus service operates from Memorial Day weekend through the second week in September. Most routes run from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. Resort Transit provides service to Lewes along the Coastal Highway corridor, to Tanger Outlets, into downtown Rehoboth, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md.
The Jolly Trolley runs between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach, with stops throughout the corridor, every 30 minutes or less, depending on traffic, daily, in season. Jolly Trolley is also available for special events, weddings and parties. The shuttle service will run daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day.
Shuttle buses and trolley service to and from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal are available seven days a week from June 14 through Labor Day. During non-peak months, the service is available only on weekends. Riders may connect with the Delaware Resort Transit System for other destinations. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact the Lewes Terminal.
DART’s Rehoboth Park & Ride Lot is located on Shuttle Road, just off of Coastal Highway, north of Rehoboth Avenue. The parking rate is $8 per day and up to four occupants of the vehicle receive a free daily pass that is valid on all Resort Transit buses. For customers not using the Park & Ride, the cost is a $1 per trip or $2.10 for a daily pass. DART’s Beach Bus, Route 305, provides bus service between Wilmington, Dover and Rehoboth Beach on Friday nights, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.