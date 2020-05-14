Dogs May 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is illegal for dogs to run at large at any time. The city has both a leash law and a pooper-scooper law, which are enforced. Dogs are prohibited from the beach and boardwalk from May 1 through Sept. 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Coronavirus Ocean City mayor announces lifting of lodging restrictions Du… Read More >> Coronavirus DPH announces 271 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Th… Read More >> Coronavirus Carney announces reopening of beaches, pools to Delawareans on May 22 Go… Read More >> Business Coastal Point adds more MDDC wins, including Best of Show Co… Read More >> View More Recent News