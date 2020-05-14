No one is allowed on the beach between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Changing clothes is prohibited in the comfort stations on the boardwalk, under the boardwalk and in vehicles while parked on any public streets. Sleeping in cars on any street within the city, on or under the boardwalk or on benches is prohibited.
No drinking of or open containers of alcoholic beverages are allowed on beach, boardwalk or public streets within the city limits. No open fires are permitted on the beach. Bikes are allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. from May 15 through Sept. 15. Adult bike riders are not permitted on the sidewalks at any time. For children younger than 12, people should check with police for regulations. No vehicles are permitted on the boardwalk or beach. Skateboards are prohibited on the boardwalk and bandstand year-round and on the sidewalks and streets at all hours from May 15 through Sept. 15. Roller skating of all types is prohibited on the bandstand, boardwalk and Rehoboth Avenue.