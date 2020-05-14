217 W State Street
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-934-8743
read@millsboropubliclibrary.onmicrosoft.com
http://millsboropubliclibrary.sharepoint.com/Pages/default.aspx
Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
On the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the library offers chess club.
On Thursdays at 4 p.m., the library offers LEGO club for children 5 years and older.