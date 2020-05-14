No one is allowed on Lewes Beach (from Roosevelt Inlet to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal) between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., and sleeping is not permitted on any part of the public beaches within the corporate limits of the city between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. No alcohol is allowed on the beach, and permits are required for activities on beach.
There is no fishing in the area of Lewes Beach extending from Pilot Point to the property of the Lewes Yacht Cub between the hours of 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and for a distance offshore of 300 feet, from May 1 through Sept. 15.No personal watercrafts are permitted within a distance of 300 feet of any beach strand within the City of Lewes.