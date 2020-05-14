8 Main Street
Frankford, DE 19945
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
The library offers open-lab computer assistance and community and cultural events, programs and movies.
On the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the library offers After-School STEM Hub, a program that promotes hands-on exploration for elementary students with resources including LEGO and Keva Planks. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the library offers Art in the Afternoon, an arts-based program for elementary students.
Phone: (302) 732-9351