- Parking permits are required on all streets within corporate limits of the Town of Fenwick Island. Those picking up permits must bring a valid ID, and those who are picking up a permit for another person must bring a letter from them indicating that the person is allowed to pick up the permit.
- Permits are required from May 15 through Sept. 15, and are available daily at the Fenwick Island Police Department. During the summer of 2018, the Town plans to install an electronic parking payment kiosk near town hall to purchase short-term passes.
- The parking rate for pay-stations will be $2.50 per hour, with a minimum of two hours; or permits are available for $20 for a day, $120 for a week or $400 for a season. Permits are nonrefundable and start at 9 a.m.
- Not all permits can be used at every parking area, so motorists should make sure to check which areas their permit covers.
- Handicapped-accessible parking is available but still requires a paid permit.
BLUE PARKING PERMITS (hang tags from rear view mirror) ARE VALID FOR ALL STREETS INCLUDING THE BEACH ENDS. NO PARKING AT BEACH ENDS FROM 12 AM TO 6 AM.
ALL OTHER PARKING PERMITS ARE VALID FOR SIDE STREETS ONLY FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM. PARKING IS FREE ON SIDE STREETS ONLY AFTER 4 PM.
(Disclaimer: This information was obtained from Town offices and websites, and is believed to have been accurate at the time this document was created. Neither the Coastal Point nor its employees are responsible for errors or changes to these policies. Motorists should verify parking rules before parking their vehicle.)