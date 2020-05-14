- Alcoholic drinks are not permitted on the beach from May 15 to Sept. 15
- Glass containers are prohibited on the beach at all times
- Burning of a cigarette, cigar, pipe or other matter or substance that contains tobacco is not permitted on the beach or in parks. There is a fine of $100.
- Please keep off the dunes — they protect us from damaging winds and water
- Dogs are not allowed on the beach from May 1 through Sept. 30
- Non-emergency and non-authorized vehicles are not allowed on the beach
- Sleeping on public beaches is not allowed between midnight and 8 a.m.
- No fishing, launching or beaching of a non-motorized vessel from the beach is allowed while lifeguards are on duty, except as permitted by the lifeguard captain
- Swim at your own risk. Lifeguard services are provided by the Town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Please obey lifeguard instructions.