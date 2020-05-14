http://www.townofdeweybeach.com/Alderman-Court-36/
The Town of Dewey uses Park Mobile on all streets through town.
- Daily, Weekly and Weekend parking permits can be obtained from the kiosk located in front of Dewey Beach Town Hall (105 Rodney Avenue) 24 hours a day. A daily permit Monday thru Wednesday costs $10.00 per day. A daily parking permit Thursday thru Sunday costs $15.00 per day. A weekend parking permit valid Friday thru Sunday costs $35.00. A weekly parking permit valid for 1 week from the day of purchase costs $55.00.
- Seasonal parking permits cost $200.00 and are valid May 15th to September 15th (the full parking permit Season). Dewey Beach property owners who have paid their beach replenishment tax are able to purchase up to 2 seasonal parking permits at a rate of $150.00 each.
Motorists must either park at a parking meter or display a parking permit when parking in Dewey Beach from May 15 to Sept. 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. Parking is free Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m. at permit and metered spaces.
Permits are not valid at parking meters. Parking meters are located bayside and Oceanside.