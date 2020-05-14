Dogs May 14, 2020 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dogs must be licensed with the town and are not allowed on the beach between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from May 15 through Sept. 15. Owners must clean up after their dogs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Coronavirus Ocean City mayor announces lifting of lodging restrictions Du… Read More >> Coronavirus Carney announces reopening of beaches, pools to Delawareans on May 22 Go… Read More >> Business Coastal Point adds more MDDC wins, including Best of Show Co… Read More >> Coronavirus Local man among recovered COVID-19 patients donating plasma for treatments A … Read More >> View More Recent News