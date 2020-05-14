No alcoholic beverages are allowed in public, including the beach. Smoking is prohibited in town parks and on the beach and beach dunes. The beach is open from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Surf-fishing is permitted on the beach, but anglers must ensure that they are not within 100 feet of bathers if they are fishing between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. No private vehicles are allowed on the beach.
Glass bottles and containers are prohibited on the beach. No commercial activity is allowed on the beach or public streets unless approved by the Town. Littering is subject to fines and is prohibited within town limits and on the beach. Sporting activities on the beach are limited between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Launching and swimming to or from boats is prohibited. Sleeping in vehicles is prohibited.
Bonfires are permitted on the beach, but require a permit. To obtain a permit: Dewey Beach property owners must pay $30.00 for the permit and a $100.00 deposit. Non-Dewey Beach property owners must pay $50.00 for the permit and a $100.00 deposit. The $100.00 deposit is refunable upon cleaning up the fire.