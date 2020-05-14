- Pay-to-park requirements are effective every day from May 15 through Sept. 15, and all public parking is either pay-to-park or by resident or business permit. Hourly pay-to-park or permits are required from 10 a.m. daily, until 4 p.m., 8 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location and denoted by signs in each area. There is a two-hour limit in the Garfield Parkway zone, after which a new parking session must be purchased at a paystation or through ParkMobile.
- Hours : Hollywood St. to First St.: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. | All other: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Time Limits: 2 hour limit on Garfield Parkway: all other unrestricted
- The pay-to-park rate in Bethany Beach is currently $2 per hour, with a 50-cent transaction fee added to credit card purchases and payments made via ParkMobile. The minimum paid parking period is one hour.
- Coin change-makers are located at 99 Garfield, Garfield mid-100-block north and south sides, Garfield at N. Pennsylvania, Garfield at S. Pennsylvania, N. Pennsylvania at Central, the Ocean View Parkway beach lot, Campbell beach lot and Wellington Parkway beach lot.
- Parking can be paid by using the ParkMobile app on a smartphone or by calling 1-877-727-5758.
- Bethany offers one-day, three-day and seven-day parking permits at the police department that cover parking in pay-to-park spots (not applicable on Garfield Parkway or in resident permit areas), for $27, $79 or $183, respectively.
- Handicapped-accessible parking is available but still requires a paid permit.
- Owners of improved properties inside town limits are entitled to one free residential parking permit and may purchase a second permit for $35 for each owned property. Owners of unimproved properties are entitled to one free residential permit only, regardless of the number of unimproved properties owned.
- For more information on parking in Bethany Beach, call (302) 539-8940 or visit the Town website at townofbethanybeach.com.
(Disclaimer: This information was obtained from Town offices and websites, and is believed to have been accurate at the time this document was created. Neither the Coastal Point nor its employees are responsible for errors or changes to these policies. Motorists should verify parking rules before parking their vehicle.)