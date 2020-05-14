Beach Rules

- No ball-playing, tossing objects, kites or fishing during lifeguard hours
- No alcoholic beverages or glass containers
- No boats or vehicles on beach
- No dogs on beach or boardwalk May 15 through Sept. 30
- No fires
- No littering on the beach or boardwalk
- Beach closed to public from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
- No sleeping on beach from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Surfing allowed north of Campbell Place
- Stay off rock jetties
- Swim only between orange flags
- No digging large holes in sand
- No smoking of any kind (including e-cigarettes) on beach, boardwalk or town parks, except where designated
- No bikes on the boardwalk, except from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily
- No rollerskates, skateboards, motorbikes or motorcycles on the boardwalk
- No tossing objects on the boardwalk
- No kites on the boardwalk
- No alcoholic beverages on the boardwalk