Beach Rules
  • No ball-playing, tossing objects, kites or fishing during lifeguard hours
  • No alcoholic beverages or glass containers
  • No boats or vehicles on beach
  • No dogs on beach or boardwalk May 15 through Sept. 30
  • No fires
  • No littering on the beach or boardwalk
  • Beach closed to public from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
  • No sleeping on beach from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Surfing allowed north of Campbell Place
  • Stay off rock jetties
  • Swim only between orange flags
  • No digging large holes in sand
  • No smoking of any kind (including e-cigarettes) on beach, boardwalk or town parks, except where designated
  • No bikes on the boardwalk, except from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily
  • No rollerskates, skateboards, motorbikes or motorcycles on the boardwalk
  • No tossing objects on the boardwalk
  • No kites on the boardwalk
  • No alcoholic beverages on the boardwalk