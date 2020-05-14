Basic Information May 14, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 302-537-3771http://www.townofbethanybeach.com/ Town Hall, 214 Garfield Parkway, (302) 537-3771Police, 214 Garfield Parkway, (302) 539-1000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Coronavirus Carney announces reopening of beaches, pools to Delawareans on May 22 Go… Read More >> Business Coastal Point adds more MDDC wins, including Best of Show Co… Read More >> Coronavirus Local man among recovered COVID-19 patients donating plasma for treatments A … Read More >> News ‘With very, very heavy hearts’ Op… Read More >> View More Recent News