302.645.7670
218 Mulberry St, Lewes, DE 19958
Located in the heart of downtown Lewes, at 218 Second & Mulberry Streets, is the Society’s oldest building, The Ryves Holt House and First State National Historic Park. The Ryves Holt House is believed to have been built c. 1665 and is the oldest structure in Delaware on its original foundation. It is a dignified two-story and attic wood structure with cypress shingles.
Ryves Holt House Hours
May 27 to Sep 2 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Sep 3 to Oct 31 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Nov 1 to Dec 31 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Saturday and Sunday