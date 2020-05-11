The Ryves Holt House & First State National Historic Park

302.645.7670

info@historiclewes.org

http://www.historiclewes.org/

218 Mulberry St, Lewes, DE 19958

Located in the heart of downtown Lewes, at 218 Second & Mulberry Streets, is the Society’s oldest building, The Ryves Holt House and First State National Historic Park. The Ryves Holt House is believed to have been built c. 1665 and is the oldest structure in Delaware on its original foundation. It is a dignified two-story and attic wood structure with cypress shingles.

Ryves Holt House Hours

May 27 to Sep 2 12:00pm - 4:00pm

weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Sep 3 to Oct 31 12:00pm - 4:00pm

weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Nov 1 to Dec 31 12:00pm - 4:00pm

weekly on Saturday and Sunday