302.382.7662
The Lewes History Museum tells the story of Lewes, Delaware, from prehistoric occupation by the first Native American peoples through the Revolution, Civil War, desegregation to the close of the 20th century. It is also home to the Children’s Discovery Center which offers immersive and interactive learning experiences for children ages 3 to 12 years. The Discovery Center is the only one its kind in Southern Delaware. The Museum is located at 101 Adams Avenue, Lewes, DE 19958.
A research library is housed in the Museum as well with access by appointment only. Call 302.382.7662 or email archives@historiclewes.org for more information.
The Lewes History Museum/Children’s Discovery Center Hours
May 1 to Sep 30 10:00am - 4:00pm
weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Oct 1 to Apr 30 10:00am - 4:00pm
weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday