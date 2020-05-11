302.645.7670
110 Shipcarpenter St, Lewes, DE
Nestled in the heart of historic Lewes, The Lewes Historical Society’s Shipcarpenter Street Campus offers nine historic buildings for you to explore. Highlighting Lewes’s relationship to the sea and dedication to the preservation of historic structures, these museums help to tell the story of Lewes through the centuries since its founding. The Campus includes the Hiram Rodney Burton House (c. 1720, the only building on its original site), the Burton-Ingram House (c. 1785), the Rabbit’s Ferry House (c. 1740), the Thompson Country Store (c. 1800), the Ellegood House and Blacksmith Shop (c. 1790), the Doctor’s Office (c. 1850), and Midway School #178 (c. 1898).
The Historic Campus is located at 110 Shipcarpenter Street. There is no charge for enjoying the Society’s park-like grounds.