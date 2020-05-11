302.645.7670
121 Front St, Lewes, DE
Not too far away, at 118 Front Street is the Society’s historic Cannonball House. The Cannonball House was built c. 1765 and was once the home of Gilbert McCracken and David Rowland, pilots for the Bay & River Delaware. The Cannonball House has come to symbolize the rich nautical heritage of the town of Lewes and is the home of The Lewes Historical Society’s maritime museum.
In recent years the House was honored by the State of Delaware for its close association with the Bombardment of Lewes by the British on April 6th and 7th, 1813, as evidenced by the cannonball currently lodged in the building’s brick foundation. On April 4th the museum will host a permanent exhibit entitled Breaking Britannia’s Grasp: Lewes, the Royal Navy, and the Legacy of 1812.
Cannonball House Hours
May 27 to Sep 2 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Sep 3 to Sep 30 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Oct 1 to Oct 31 12:00pm - 4:00pm
weekly on Monday, Saturday and Sunday