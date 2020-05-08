Learn More About Our Rich Indian History/Culture
(302) 945-7022 | museum@nanticokeindians.org
27073 John J. Williams Highway Millsboro, DE 19966
The Nanticoke Indian Museum is the only Native American Museum in the state of Delaware. It is one of 36 sites featured on the Delaware History Trail. The Delaware Geocaching Trail will take you on an adventurous journey throughout the great State of Delaware, and the museum is an official geocaching site. The Federal Government has listed the Nanticoke Indian Museum as a National Historic Landmark. The museum proudly displays many artifacts that were preserved by their elders and passed down from one generation to the next. You will appreciate thousands of arrowheads, stones, pottery pieces, axe hammers, dolls and other objects. Visitors are educated about the Nanticoke’s traditions and heritage. They are happy to share their stories and journey. The museum features a gift shop area that includes authentic Nanticoke crafts for sale to the public. Take their heritage home with you!
Visiting Hours:
April thru December:
Tuesday – Saturday, 10AM – 4PM
Sunday, Noon – 4PM
December thru March:
Thursday – Saturday, 10AM – 3PM
Sunday, Noon – 3PM
Admission:
Adults - $3.00
Children - $1.00