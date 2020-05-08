Indian River LIfe-Saving Station

302-227-6991
Take a trip back in time with the help of a soft breeze off the inlet and pristine white sand, against the backdrop of a picturesque, historic Life-Saving Station. The Life-Saving Station has been meticulously restored to its 1905 appearance, complete with diamond-shaped trim.
The station was built in 1876 for use by the United States Life-Saving Service, a government organization created to respond to the alarming number of shipwrecks along the coastlines of the United States. This building was originally located 400 feet closer to the shore, but a sand dune began to form around it almost as soon as it was finished. It was moved to its present location in 1877. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
