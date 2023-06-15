After a long, hot day on the beach, what better way to relax than with live music and a drink? For weekday winddowns, join the locals with weekly movies and beach bonfires.
Live Music:
- Evans Park Summer Concerts: Rain or shine, step out for a family friendly concert in Millville at Evans Park. Food for purchase will be available, as well as adult beverages, sodas and water. June 21, July 19, July 21, August 18, September 16, from 6-9pm.
- Ocean View Summer Concert: Gather in the beautiful John West Park for a free summer concert that everyone will love! June 23. 7-9pm.
- Bethany Beach Summer Concert Series: Bandstand performances take place on Thursday nights in the summer and Saturday and Sunday nights in September and October. Summer Wednesdays will feature “Kids Nights” in July. Summer concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Fall concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
- Millsboro Concerts in the Park: Bring a chair to Cupola Park for midweek summer concerts. Tuesdays at 7pm-9pm, June-August
- Summer concerts at Holts Landing State Park: Tuesday evenings during the summer from 6-8pm.
- Freeman Arts Pavilion: An outdoor performance venue with over 60 performances a year. For events and tickets, visit freemanarts.org
- Music at the Mill: celebrate the summer with food trucks and live music at Abbott’s Mill in Milford. 6-8pm on June 8, July 10, and August 13.
- Lewes Stango Park Summer Concert Series: Every Tuesday, June-August, 7-8:30pm.
- Hudson Fields: Outdoor performance venue presents concerts throughout the year. For events and tickets, visit facebook.com/hudsonfieldsconcerts
Movies and Bonfires on the Beach:
- Bethany Beach Movies: Monday nights on the beach at dusk from June-August. Movies on the Bandstand are Friday nights at dusk in September.
- Monday Night Movies on Dewey Beach: Every Monday at 8:30pm from June 19th through August 21st on the Beach at Dagsworthy Avenue.
- Dewey Bonfires on the Beach: Every Wednesday at 7:00pm from June 21st through August 23rd on the Beach at Dagsworthy Avenue.
- Fenwick Flicks: Held on the beach at Bayard Street on June 21, July 19, August 16. Bring your chair and cooler.