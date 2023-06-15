Hot beaches and crowded boardwalks are a quintessential part of our coastal summers. But if you find yourself in search of a cool break and quieter entertainment, take a look at one of the many activities offered by our local libraries. This summer’s theme across the board is All Together Now with multiple events, classes, and projects falling under the summer reading program with a heavy focus on kindness, friendship, and unity. Examples of fun activities include the Teen Crime Solvers game club at South Coastal Library, and varying levels of drop-in yoga at different library locations.
- South Coastal Public Library | southcoastal.lib.de.us
- Frankford Public Library | frankford.lib.de.us
- Millsboro Public Library | millsboro.lib.de.us
- Georgetown Public Library | georgetown.lib.de.us
- Rehoboth Beach Public Library | rehoboth.lib.de.us
- Lewes Public Library | lewes.lib.de.us
- Milton Public Library | milton.lib.de.us
- Selbyville Public Library | selbyvillelibrary.org