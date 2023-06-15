For the littles and the big kids, there’s always something fun to do at the beach. Bounce off that extra energy at one of the local trampoline parks like Altitude or Shell We Bounce!
And let’s not forget that arcades have always been part of the beach experience, so pop into the Captain’s Quarters, the Shore Fun centers in Bethany and Fenwick or Zelky’s in Rehoboth. If you’re in the mood to knock down some pins, visit the Millsboro Lanes or Bryan’s Bowling Center.
Or combine the two activities at Lefty’s Alley & Eats!
Need a break from the crowded shoreline? Spend the day at Viking Golf & Go-Karts in Fenwick Island and cool off at their Thunder Lagoon Water Park or drive up to Midway Speedway Park for big and little racers, with a side of putt-putt and bumper boats. Jungle Jim’s in Rehoboth offers the largest waterpark in Delaware, and Funland Rehoboth will satisfy your kiddo’s thrill cravings with amusement rides. And for the die-hard motorsports fans, get your race on at the Georgetown Speedway with high-speed stock car races and thrilling action!
