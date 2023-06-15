Looking for new ways to explore the area but you aren’t sure where to start? Book from a variety of guided tours focused on education, relaxation, or entertainment!
Lewes Legends Tour
Historic Lewes is rich with legends and spooky tales. This 90-minute walking tour will enthrall you with stories of strange happenings in “The First Town, in the First State.” Sundays & Wednesdays, April through October. historiclewes.org
Cape Water Tours
With about 20 different tours and cruises on offer, including narrated, educational tours. Or simply take in a sunset, experience the thrill of seeing dolphins in their natural habitat, or listen to local musicians on a Live Music Cruise. Operating May through September. capewatertaxi.com
Haunted Histories
Paranormal Tours: Haunted Histories echo through time and Lewes is full of these eerie accounts. Lewes Historical Society and First State Paranormal Investigations invite you to hear the true tales of long-ago residents. Available select dates July through September. historiclewes.org
Delmarva Discovery Tours
Offering year-round hop-on tours and all-inclusive tours (priced per person) including an Instagram trail, brewery tours, winery tours, farm tours, wine and garden tours, meaderies, distilleries and more. Or rent a party bus for a build-your-own tour option. delmarvadiscoverytours.com
Coastal Kayak
Offering 6 kayaking eco-tours with options from exploring Burton’s Island or Trap Pond’s cypress swamps, to sunset and full moon tours—there’s something suitable for all levels of paddlers! coastalkayak.com
Quest Adventures
The first of its kind in Lewes, Quest Adventures offers dolphin tours and sunset sessions, as well as fun one-off tour events throughout the year such as full-moon meanders and march paddles. questkayak.com
Back Bay Tours
Whether it’s a memorable 3 hr. Bay fishing trip, a sunset cruise or a sandbar exploration trip, kids and adults can find the perfect blend of fun and relaxation with Back Bay Tours. backbaytours.com
Four Acres Living Tours
For a rainy-day activity or sunshine fun, stop by Four Acres Living for an educational farm tour or take an alpaca walk to learn about the alpacas and the contributions they make! fouracresliving.com