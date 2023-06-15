Guided tour

Lisa Daisey organizes a back bay tour.

 Explore Coastal Delaware photo | Ecobay Kayak & SUP

Looking for new ways to explore the area but you aren’t sure where to start? Book from a variety of guided tours focused on education, relaxation, or entertainment!

Lewes Legends Tour

Historic Lewes is rich with legends and spooky tales. This 90-minute walking tour will enthrall you with stories of strange happenings in “The First Town, in the First State.” Sundays & Wednesdays, April through October. historiclewes.org

Cape Water Tours

With about 20 different tours and cruises on offer, including narrated, educational tours. Or simply take in a sunset, experience the thrill of seeing dolphins in their natural habitat, or listen to local musicians on a Live Music Cruise. Operating May through September. capewatertaxi.com

Haunted Histories

Paranormal Tours: Haunted Histories echo through time and Lewes is full of these eerie accounts. Lewes Historical Society and First State Paranormal Investigations invite you to hear the true tales of long-ago residents. Available select dates July through September. historiclewes.org

Delmarva Discovery Tours

Offering year-round hop-on tours and all-inclusive tours (priced per person) including an Instagram trail, brewery tours, winery tours, farm tours, wine and garden tours, meaderies, distilleries and more. Or rent a party bus for a build-your-own tour option. delmarvadiscoverytours.com

Coastal Kayak

Offering 6 kayaking eco-tours with options from exploring Burton’s Island or Trap Pond’s cypress swamps, to sunset and full moon tours—there’s something suitable for all levels of paddlers! coastalkayak.com

Quest Adventures

The first of its kind in Lewes, Quest Adventures offers dolphin tours and sunset sessions, as well as fun one-off tour events throughout the year such as full-moon meanders and march paddles. questkayak.com

Back Bay Tours

Whether it’s a memorable 3 hr. Bay fishing trip, a sunset cruise or a sandbar exploration trip, kids and adults can find the perfect blend of fun and relaxation with Back Bay Tours. backbaytours.com

Four Acres Living Tours

For a rainy-day activity or sunshine fun, stop by Four Acres Living for an educational farm tour or take an alpaca walk to learn about the alpacas and the contributions they make! fouracresliving.com