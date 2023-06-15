Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail rests on a lavendar bloom at an area farm.

 Explore Coastal Delaware photo

Educating people about the nature and environment that make up our coastal region is incredibly important to our local conservationists. Take a stroll through the only botanic garden in southern Delaware and enjoy native grasses, plants, and seasonally changing flowers and woodlands. For a more hands-on experience, visit any one of our local nature centers for a bevy of touch tanks, interactive displays and exhibits. And if you really want to get in touch with your wild side, head over to Barn Hill Preserve for exotic animal encounters!

Delaware Botanic Gardens – Dagsboro | delawaregardens.org

Lavender Fields at Warrington Manner – Milton | lavenderfieldsde.com

Mill Pond Garden – Lewes | millpondgarden.com

Bethany Beach Nature Center - townofbethanybeach.com

Seaside Nature Center – Lewes | destateparks.com/Centers/SeasideNatureCenter

Abbott’s Mill Nature Center – Milford | delawarenaturesociety.org

DuPont Nature Center – Milford | facebook.com/DupontNatureCenterMispillionHarbor

Barn Hill Preserve – Frankford | barnhillpreserve.com