Fishing at the inlet

The fishing at the Indian River Inlet Bridge draws anglers from up and down the east coast, but it’s not the only good fishing spot around. We are literally surrounded.

 Explore Coastal Delaware photo | Butch Comegys

One of the most popular sports/hobbies in Coastal Delaware! With opportunities for surf fishing, freshwater, saltwater and offshore fishing, there’s no lack of prime locations for visitors and locals alike. And if you’re looking for clamming and crabbing options, we’ve got you covered there too.

Offshore fishing:

Surf Fishing:

For additional locations, maps, regulations and license info, visit destateparks.com/Fishing

  • Fenwick Island State Park
  • Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve
  • Cape Henlopen State Park

Freshwater Fishing:

For full information about each of these ponds, visit: dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/fishing-ponds

  • Millsboro Pond - Millsboro
  • Ingrams Pond - Millsboro
  • Wagamons Pond - Milton
  • Waples Pond - Milford
  • Trap Pond – Laurel (Day-trip)

Clamming & Crabbing:

For maps, license info, permits and fees, visit eregulations.com/delaware

  • Holts Landing State Park
  • Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Little Assawoman Bay
  • Indian River Bay
  • Rehoboth Bay