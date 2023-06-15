One of the most popular sports/hobbies in Coastal Delaware! With opportunities for surf fishing, freshwater, saltwater and offshore fishing, there’s no lack of prime locations for visitors and locals alike. And if you’re looking for clamming and crabbing options, we’ve got you covered there too.
Offshore fishing:
- Indian River Marina: Direct access to the rich Atlantic Ocean and inland bays fishing grounds. destateparks.com/MarinaLife/IndianRiverMarina
- Angler’s Fishing Center: Fishing charters in the Delaware Bay & Atlantic Ocean. anglersfishingcenter.com
- Fisherman’s Wharf in Lewes: Full/half day trips, tile and seabass fishing. fishlewes.com
Surf Fishing:
For additional locations, maps, regulations and license info, visit destateparks.com/Fishing
- Fenwick Island State Park
- Delaware Seashore State Park
- Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve
- Cape Henlopen State Park
Freshwater Fishing:
For full information about each of these ponds, visit: dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/fishing-ponds
- Millsboro Pond - Millsboro
- Ingrams Pond - Millsboro
- Wagamons Pond - Milton
- Waples Pond - Milford
- Trap Pond – Laurel (Day-trip)
Clamming & Crabbing:
For maps, license info, permits and fees, visit eregulations.com/delaware
- Holts Landing State Park
- Delaware Seashore State Park
- Little Assawoman Bay
- Indian River Bay
- Rehoboth Bay