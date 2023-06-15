- Lookout Summer Festival at Schellville in Rehoboth: June 23-25. Three days of outdoor fun, music, drinks and food. Featuring local cover and tribute bands! schellbrothers.com/promotions/schellville/
- Running of the Bull – June 24, 12pm. Head to the Starboard for this iconic Dewey event. Featuring live music, drinks, entertainment, and of course, the bull run. therunningofthebull.com
- Millsboro Stars & Stripes: June 24, 6pm-9:30pm. Featuring entertainment, activities and food and other vendors leading up the fireworks. millsborochamber.com
- Entertainment at the bandstand and fireworks in Rehoboth Beach: July 2, 8pm-10:30pm. cityofrehoboth.com
- Bethany Beach’s biggest party of the year: July 4, 12pm. Starting with a parade at noon and entertainment. (Fireworks have been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 3.) townofbethanybeach.com
- Independence Day in Lewes: July 4, 9am-10pm. Old fashioned children’s games, Doo Dah parade, boat parade, and fireworks at dusk. leweschamber.com
- Nanticoke River Fest in Seaford (Day-Trip): July 8, 9am-6pm. Welcome to the 80s! This year’s event is rewinding time and ready to get tubular! nanticokeriverfest.com
- Summer Craft Fair – Lewes Historical Society: July 15-16, 9am-4pm. Featuring over 50 artists, live music, and food. www.historiclewes.org
- Rehoboth 50th Annual Outdoor Art Show: August 5-6 & 12-13, Saturdays 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-4pm. Fine art and craft show. rehobothartleague.org
- ZAP PRO/AM World Championships of Skimboarding—Dewey Beach: August 11-13. Medals and prize bags will be awarded to the top 4 competitors in all amateur divisions. Starts at 8:30 each morning with a dedicated beach chill zone and live music! alleyoopskim.com
- PaddleFest: August 26, 9am-4pm. Complete the Delaware Seashore State Park paddle course, and after you reach the finish line enjoy live music, food trucks, beer, and other vendors! paddlefestde.com
- Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival: September 9, 10am-5pm. This year’s event includes fine artists featuring paintings, wood work, metal, clay, jewelry, porcelain, and more! bethanybeachartsfestival.com
- Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow: Celebrate the 45th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow through traditional music, dance, Native American crafts, and food at Hudson Fields located in Milton, DE on September 9 and 10, 10am-7pm. nanticokeindians.org
- Broad Creek Bike & Brew in historic Laurel (Day-trip): September 16, 7am-4pm. Featuring local microbreweries, live music, and BBQ chicken. On your quiet adventure you’ll wind through scenic byways and historic waterways and attractions! westernsussexcoc.com/broad-creek-bike-brew
- Riverwalk Freedom Festival in Milford: September 16, 8am-10pm. All day event with crafters, vendors, a kid’s corner, car show, food trucks, the duck dash, a beer garden and live music. End the day with fireworks over the Mispillion River! milfordchamber.com
- Indian River Marina Autumn Art Festival: September 16, 10am-6pm. Food trucks, music, wine and craft beer tastings, artisans and crafters, pumpkin fun for the entire family. destateparks.com
- Maxima Hispanic Festival in Georgetown: September 17, 11am-7pm. Enjoy music and dances performed by local, national, and international groups, traditional arts and crafts, and of course delicious traditional food with an emphasis on Latino cuisine. hispanicfest.festivalhispano.org
- Ladybug Music Festival in Milford: September 30, 4pm-9pm. A day of incredible performances, delicious food, and a 100% female-fronted music lineup! theladybugfestival.com