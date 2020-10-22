The Delaware Botanic Gardens are offering several special visitor opportunities this month, ahead of their planned closure for the winter, set for mid-November.
On Friday, Oct. 23, the gardens will open early at 7:30 a.m. for birding and photography enthusiasts.
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, the DBG has scheduled two free Sussex Community Days for Sussex County residents.
Early morning is great for birdwatching or photography at the gardens.
“For the photographers, it’s in regard to where the sun is in the sky and the different shadows … They love to get the dew on the plants,” said Carol McCloud, DBG board member. “Early morning, the birds are just waking up and you really do see a press of them, and you may even get to see the eagles as well. This past weekend, they were really active, and everybody was just thrilled.”
The 37-acre property is located 30220 Piney Neck Road, about 1.5 miles from Main Street in Dagsboro. The mission of the nonprofit DBG is “to create an inspirational, educational and sustainable public garden in Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”
Regular hours for the DBG are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors and members must currently make a timed reservation for the day they are visiting. Tickets are not being sold onsite, so last-minute arrivals will be asked to register before entering. General admission costs $12 for non-members, with those 16 or younger admitted free of charged.
Guided tours are now being offered again on a regular basis. Tour-goers should register and pre-pay online. Docents can also answer questions about the gardens.
The gardens have been a particularly popular site for 2020. The gates opened to the public in autumn of 2019, so now the plants have really taken off. Between witnessing the plants in full bloom and finding an outdoor escape during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests have been enthusiastic to visit.
“They are so excited!” McCloud said. “As soon as they check in, they’re asking questions, and when they’re leaving it’s, ‘Oh my gosh — I just loved it,’ and the enthusiasm is just over the top. People are just happy to be out.”
As for the guided tours, “The people were just blown away. They love the garden, they enjoy the tours, so for me it’s just heart-filling.”
More than 1.3 miles of trails (much of it ADA-accessible) lead to many photo-worthy spots. Major sites include the woodlands, meadow garden, outdoor learning center, wetlands, dunes, pond and holly tree collection, all with varied terrain and pathways that lead down to Pepper Creek.
The site has come a long way from its previous life as a patch of woods and soybean field. Planting continues, with thousands of plants, shrubs and trees added each year.
McCloud’s favorite corner is the Folly Garden, a cozy site on the foundation of an old house, accented with the original stoop and fireplace, like an oversized fairy garden, with 35,000 bulbs waiting to emerge in spring. She sponsored the site in memory of her late husband, John, “so that just gives me such love and peace.”
The Welcome Center and gift shop are currently closed, due to distancing requirements. DBG personnel will greet visitors from a large tent on the grounds.
All visitor guidelines and tickets sales are online. Guests are encouraged to dress for the elements, and should consider comfortable shoes, sunscreen, long sleeves and bug repellent. No picnicking, bicycles, jogging, smoking, vaping or pets are permitted. Service animals are permitted when assisting with a specific disability.
“Please remember that all staff and guests are required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow safety guidelines,” and restrooms are closed except for emergencies, said Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director. “We welcome our guests and hope they enjoy the natural beauty of our gardens.”
For more information, call (302) 321-9061. Donations or correspondence can be mailed to Delaware Botanic Gardens; P.O. Box 1390; Ocean View, DE 19970. (Delaware Botanic Gardens is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.) Details about visits, volunteering or donations are online at www.delawaregardens.org.