We know, this is the real reason you’re here. Hot sand, cool waves, rainbow umbrellas and tons of sunscreen! And there’s plenty to go around. But in the midst of your busy vacation schedule, make some time to check out a few of the other local beaches—you might discover a new favorite! Visit the beach websites for rules, regulations, and parking info.
- Bethany Beach: Take a walk on the boardwalk, relax by the water, or surf during allotted times. townofbethanybeach.com
- South Bethany: Visit the 1-mile beach known as “The Best Little Beach in Delaware”. southbethany.delaware.gov
- Fenwick Island Beach: Delaware’s southernmost beach. Fishing, crabbing, kayaking and windsurfing may be enjoyed on the bay. fenwickisland.delaware.gov
- Fenwick Island State Park Beach: Offers three miles of ocean beaches along with access to the Little Assawoman Bay. destateparks.com/Beaches/FenwickIsland
- Delaware Seashore State Park Beaches: Boasting six miles of ocean and 20 miles of bay shoreline. destateparks.com/Beaches/DelawareSeashore
- Dewey Beach: Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Rehoboth Bay, Dewey Beach is a gem along Delaware’s “gold coast.” townofdeweybeach.com
- Cape Henlopen State Park Beach: 6+ miles of coastline, situated at the mouth of the Delaware Bay. destateparks.com/Beaches/CapeHenlopen
- Gordon’s Pond Beach: Relax on the oceanside beach of the pond, located on Cape Henlopen State Park. destateparks.com/Beaches/CapeHenlopen
- Rehoboth Beach: After a day relaxing by the sea, stroll the mile-long boardwalk—one of Rehoboth Beach’s most popular attractions cityofrehoboth.com