Your brain deserves a vacation too! Whether you need another summer title, or just love exploring new-to-you bookshops, we’ve got you covered. Pop into one of our favorite indie bookstores and snag your next read!
- Bethany Beach Books: Located only a few steps off the boardwalk in Bethany Beach. | bethanybeachbooks.com
- Turning Pages Book Lounge: Quality used books just minutes from Bethany Beach. | turningpagesbooklounge.com
- The Book Drop: An extension of Bethany Beach Books. Stop by their headquarters to sign up for their book subscription and visit the mini bookstore. | thebookdrop.com
- Browseabout Books: Located in Rehoboth Beach and known not only for books, but a fantastic selection of toys, stationery, and unique gifts. | browseaboutbooks.com
- Biblion: Curated contemporary and antiquarian books, unique greeting cards & stationery items, literary gifts, and original art in historic Lewes. | biblionbooks.com
- Book Warehouse: Pop in during your visit to the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth for bargain discounts. | facebook.com/BWRehoboth
- Ogre’s Grove: Milton’s local comic shop—geeky goods may curl around your limbs and demand you bring them home! | ogresgrove.com
- The Dollar Book Shuffle: Take a day-trip to the home of $1.00 books. Laurel’s used book shop offers a massive collection of over 40,000 books with something for everyone. | dollarbookshuffle.com
- Comics & Gaming: Huge selection of new and back issues of comic books. facebook.com/ComicsAndGamingBB