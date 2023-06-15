Slow down, or you’ll miss it. Just 12 minutes from Bethany Beach is a hidden gem designed to delight every member of the family, regardless of age. It’s not often that a coastal community in the Mid-Atlantic region can say there’s a world of animals waiting for people to explore, but in the case of Barn Hill Preserve, it’s nothing but the truth.
A fairly recent addition to the Delaware coast, Barn Hill Preserve began with a passion for animals and education, and a facility in a completely different state. Owner and Bethany Beach local Josh Mueller attended Louisiana State University, and it was during his time in the South that he met Gabe Ligon, founder of Barn Hill Preserve — Louisiana. Mueller’s love for animals blossomed into a desire to bring the same conservation and education experience to his home state, and a partnership was born.
In the early days of the pandemic, Barn Hill Preserve — Delaware became an outreach opportunity with mobile education units, their beloved kangaroo yoga classes and, eventually, facility tours. April 2023 marked their third season open, and the staff said they are excited to see what this summer brings.
Park visitors can discover more than 35 exotic animal species housed at the facility — with many of the animal ambassadors ready to get up-close and personal. Fan favorites include Zoey and Vlad (Eurasian eagle owls), Ben and Jerry (Bactrian and dromedary camels), Phil (golden laced polish rooster), Flash (sulcata tortoise), Sasha (lynx) and Doogle (aardvark). The big celebrities of the preserve are the red kangaroo crew, the two-toed sloths, spider monkeys and the Asian small-clawed otters, who may or may not be confused with nifflers (hide your shiny objects).
Guests have multiple choices for animal interactions. They can start with the Encounter Tour for a 90-minute full presentation and up-close-and-personal experience with animal ambassadors including birds, small mammals and reptiles. Included in the tour is a kangaroo walkabout. Add-ons include the aardvark and sloth encounters, which allow visitors to enter animal enclosures for photo opportunities and hand-fed snacks. Baby owl and serval cat add-ons are also occasionally available throughout the year.
Weekly activities include Kangaroo Yoga with kangaroo ambassadors offering posing tips during the session, and Munchin’ with Monkeys, where visitors can help feed the monkeys their breakfast, with enrichment exercises such as puzzle feeders and stacking cups. For the ultimate encounter, book an otter swim for a chance to swim and play alongside the Asian small-clawed otters. (Visitors must be 16 or older for single tickets, but those 10 or older can visit with an additional ticketed adult participant.)
Special events offered throughout the summer include:
- Sippin’ with Sloths at local wineries.
- Kangaroo Comedy — Monthly family-friendly and 18-and-older shows are available to choose from.
- Red, White & Roo — Tickets include all day access to the facility, animal encounters, live music, outdoor games, food trucks and more, on July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Brews & Roos — Get wild with the roos, then sample the latest and greatest from local breweries while exploring the park. Live music and food available. For those 21 or older only, Sept. 16, noon to 5 p.m.
Don’t forget to stop by their gift shop for various souvenirs of an unforgettable experience. Take home animal-created art, a plush version of a favorite ambassador friend, T-shirts, wine glasses, puzzles and more. Refrigerated drinks and snacks are also available for purchase.
Need to know:
- Barn Hill Preserve is not open for general admission. To visit the park, one must pre-purchase tickets. The gift shop is open to the public. Encounter slots fill up quickly, so visitors are encouraged to book their tickets as soon as they know their availability. There is a strict 24-hour reschedule policy, and tickets may need to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
- During park visits, guests are not allowed to walk around unattended, as the exhibits are designed for supervised visits with guides. The safety of the animal ambassadors is paramount, so some animals may not be available to the public due to medical treatments, behavior, etc. Additionally, the park does not allow anyone to hold or touch the sloths. (Petting and touching is uncomfortable for the sloths.)
- The park is located outside, and parts of the walking tour are on concrete, grass and gravel. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
- Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 286-3003 or visit www.barnhillpreserve.com.