Take in or take home an authentic piece of coastal Delaware with local artwork created by the area’s finest artists!
Ocean View
- Gallery One: Original art and artisan crafts. | galleryonede.com
- Antique Prints, Inc.: Old prints, rare maps, unique oil paintings and custom framing. | antiqueprintsinc.com
- Ellen Rice Studio and Gallery: One of the East Coast’s most collected artists. | ellenrice.gallery
- Damon Pla Fine Arts: Landscape & Surreal acrylic paintings largely inspired by ambient music and the late afternoon light. | damonpla.com
Rehoboth
- Rehoboth Art League: Several galleries offer an exciting selection of rotating exhibitions of artwork, and the Member Sales Gallery offers the best in creativity from member artists. | rehobothartleague.org
- Gallery 50: Contemporary art and frame shop | gallery50art.com
Lewes
- Peninsula Gallery: One of the largest fine art galleries in DE. | peninsula-gallery.com
- Cape Artists Gallery: A cooperative art gallery featuring work from each member. | capeartists.org
- Abraxas Studio of Art: Fine art seascapes, landscapes, still life and portraitures in oil and graphite created by Abraxas. | abraxasart.com
Milford
- Gallery 37: A destination for artful living. | facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057435221476
- Mispillion Art League: fostering and promoting the visual arts through education, exhibits, and various programs. | mispillionarts.org
Millsboro
- Millsboro Art League: featuring classes and workshops throughout the summer. Special gallery events include photography and a quilt show | millsboroartleague.com