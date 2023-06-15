Visitors to the Delaware Botanic Gardens who walk the paths, absorbing the allure of nature, may certainly agree with the observation made by French impressionist painter Claude Monet, who said, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece.”
“Here at the gardens, it has been a lovely season already. Everything has been early, and it hung around for a while,” Director of Horticulture Stephen Pryce Lea said.
Thousands of tulips bloomed, offering a spectacular array of color in the spring. Although their days are finished, artistry abounds throughout the year, giving visitors a good reason to repeatedly visit the gardens.
“This is a transitional garden. The succession of blooms takes you through every season. Especially people who come in the spring and see the daffodils — they want to return to see the meadow. It is at its peak from the middle of May to the end of June, although I am reluctant to say that, because there are so many different seasons that one can see the meadow,” Pryce Lea said.
“Azaleas were coming in early April. By June, coneflowers will be in the meadow, and there will be beautiful summer flowerings — sea hollies and things like that,” he said.
Posts on Instagram and Facebook allow those who appreciate the garden to keep up with what is at its peak.
“If the beach isn’t what you want every day of your vacation, we’ve certainly got a lot going on here. This is a beautiful time to come and enjoy the garden. Everyone who comes will get a warm welcome from the friendliest docents in town, and they will set you on to have a good visit and explain exactly what is blooming” in the expanse from the Rhyne Garden to the water features, woodlands and Piet Oudolf Meadow, to the observation deck, then to Pepper Creek.
“Because this is a botanic garden, it’s more than just flowers. It’s an interactive experience. We have had guests who are thrilled to see a snake or to see a bald eagle, or just experience wildlife. The trails are fabulous, walking through the woodland. They will see wildlife on Pepper Creek. Walking through the garden is a real experience to enjoy for a few hours, and we are always expanding.
“We’ve got kids’ crafts throughout Fridays in July. Children can come and, while their parents enjoy the garden, they can learn with our education volunteers team,” he said.
Crafts including papermaking, painting and drawing flowers, and learning about seeds. Events and programs in the 37-acre gardens have increased, and staff members always have new ideas for visitors, including the class Butterflies & Blooms.
Also planned are National Pollinator Week from June 19-25, Sip & Saunter on June 21, Pollinator Identification on June 22, Summer Meadow Tours on June 24, Plants for Hummingbirds on July 6 and Bugs & Bogs July 13.
See www.delawaregardens.org for more information.
The garden will be closed on July 4, but that’s the exception during the garden’s season.
“Even on rainy days, even when it’s cloudy and rainy and overcast, conditions might not be perfect for the beach, but there is still a lot going on in the gardens. We only close during extreme weather, and when we do it is announced on our website,” Pryce Lea said.
The gift shop carries local items that Pryce Lea called “cottage industry-type crafts” and regularly adds stock. There are handmade crafts fashioned by volunteers, T-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball caps, and books for adults and children.
Volunteers keep the facility running, and more of them are needed for what Pryce Lea called “a holistic experience,” especially since volunteers often tell him “it does wonders for their mental and physical health to have the opportunity to do much more than gardening — in the welcome center, the opportunity to greet and meet guests, and working behind the scenes.”
“There are a lot of opportunities to help out,” Pryce Lea said.
Tours are available every day and, while no appointment is required, it helps the staff if a tour is booked ahead of time. Most guests stay at the garden about two hours.
There are no picnic facilities on site yet, and dogs (except for service dogs) are prohibited.
The gardens are open during the season on Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday so volunteers have time for upkeep.
“It really is a fantastic educational resource for the community, and we are hoping to expand on that. People might not realize it’s there, but it’s only a few miles from the beach, from Ocean City, a short stop from the highway,” Pryce Lea said. “We look forward to everyone coming to visit.”