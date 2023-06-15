Sussex County can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
For some, it is a rural oasis, with rich soil providing an opportunity for farmers to till its lands and raise livestock. For others, it might be a coastal wonderland, with fishing and surfing opportunities aplenty, while also serving as a summer wonderland where the family can gather and make lifetimes of memories.
And still, for others, it’s home. It’s home now. It was home for families eight generations ago. It will be home for families in another eight generations.
However one might see Sussex County is probably right, but also probably misunderstood a bit. The character and flavor of the county changes from town to town, south to north, east to west. South Bethany is not like Seaford. Milford is not like Fenwick Island. Ocean View is not like Georgetown. Sussex is steeped in tradition but constantly morphing into something new.
And it is special — if you are from here, moved here or visit. It’s simply special.
A journey through history
According to the County’s website, archaeologists estimate that the first inhabitants of Sussex County arrived between 10,000 and 14,000 years ago. No, they were not wearing “Bethany Beach Bikini Patrol” shirts, but were instead native people known as the Nanticokes. They are still an important part of the culture of the county, and their annual powwow is a treasured event.
Dutch settlers established a trading post in what we now know as Lewes, in 1631, per the site, and they originally called it Zwaanendaeel, or “Valley of the Swans.”
About a half-century later, according to the County, the King of England gave William Penn land grants in what are today Pennsylvania and Delaware, and he subsequently named Delaware’s southernmost county Sussex, after his home county in England. That distribution of land to Penn kicked off a bit of a turf war with the Calvert family, who governed what is today Maryland, as the boundaries between the two became disputed — proving once again that people are always more than happy to fight over grass.
In 1791, Georgetown was established as the seat of Sussex County, given its location as geographically central to the rest of the county. Elections that year were operated by voters coming to cast their votes in Georgetown, and then physically returning two days later to hear the results.
This post-election happening became known as Return Day, a tradition that continues today as the winners and losers of elections return to literally “bury the hatchet” (in a box of sand, not each other) and move on to the process of governing the people.
In 1859, two years before the start of the nation’s Civil War, the railroad reached Delmar, meaning farmers could export their goods to cities including Wilmington, Philadelphia and Baltimore, changing the face of the local industry. Agriculture got another big boost in 1871, when the first strawberries in the county are thought to have been planted near Selbyville, launching a boom crop to the area that is still strong today.
Want another big moment in Sussex County’s rich agriculture history? In 1923, Ocean View’s Cecile Steele ordered 50 chicks for her egg-laying business. However, due to a clerical error, she received 500 baby birds. Her ingenious use of the excess poultry led to the modern broiler-chicken industry, and made Sussex County the leading broiler producer in the nation.
Plus… cool story, right?
In 1985, the population of Sussex County reached 100,000 people. It only took until 2010 before the population hit 200,000 people. In 2020, per the County, the population reached 235,000. USA Facts has the county’s population listed at 247,527 as of 2021. Notice a trend?
Sussex County is simply a desirable place to live, and it has continued to shift and change what it is on its face to accommodate a growing population while remaining a beloved destination spot for visitors.
If you’re visiting Sussex County for the first time, welcome. We think you’ll fall in love. If you live here or are visiting for the hundredth time, well, you already know the secret.
This is a special place.